why Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.27

Wolfspeed Inc [NYSE: WOLF] jumped around 1.76 points on Monday, while shares priced at $23.94 at the close of the session, up 7.94%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, WOLF reached a trading volume of 14517049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOLF shares is $37.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Wolfspeed Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $55 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Wolfspeed Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on WOLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wolfspeed Inc is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.95.

How has WOLF stock performed recently?

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.30. With this latest performance, WOLF shares dropped by -14.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.09 for Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.86, while it was recorded at 24.10 for the last single week of trading, and 38.33 for the last 200 days.

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Wolfspeed Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.54 and a Current Ratio set at 5.13.

Insider trade positions for Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]

The top three institutional holders of WOLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WOLF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WOLF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.