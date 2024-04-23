why ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR [ASLN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.50

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: ASLN] price plunged by -11.13 percent to reach at -$0.05.

The one-year ASLN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.16. The average equity rating for ASLN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR [ASLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASLN shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASLN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $8.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2019, representing the official price target for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67.

ASLN Stock Performance Analysis:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR [ASLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.95. With this latest performance, ASLN shares dropped by -34.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.06 for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR [ASLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6070, while it was recorded at 0.4979 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2012 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.84.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR [ASLN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ASLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ASLN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ASLN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.