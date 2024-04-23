Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Southwest Airlines Co [NYSE: LUV] price surged by 1.19 percent to reach at $0.35.

The one-year LUV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.27. The average equity rating for LUV stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $29.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $42, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.23.

LUV Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.79. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.47 for Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.82, while it was recorded at 29.00 for the last single week of trading, and 29.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwest Airlines Co Fundamentals:

Southwest Airlines Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

LUV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Airlines Co go to 20.50%.

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LUV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LUV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.