Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Jetblue Airways Corp [NASDAQ: JBLU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.63% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.60%.

Over the last 12 months, JBLU stock rose by 10.77%. The one-year Jetblue Airways Corp stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.64. The average equity rating for JBLU stock is currently 3.19, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.55 billion, with 339.00 million shares outstanding and 337.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.94M shares, JBLU stock reached a trading volume of 19085279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Jetblue Airways Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2024, representing the official price target for Jetblue Airways Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $9, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on JBLU stock. On January 09, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for JBLU shares from 6 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jetblue Airways Corp is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62.

JBLU Stock Performance Analysis:

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.60. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.05 for Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.92, while it was recorded at 7.02 for the last single week of trading, and 5.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jetblue Airways Corp Fundamentals:

Jetblue Airways Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in JBLU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in JBLU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.