Wall Street Analyst Initiated Oracle Corp. [ORCL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Oracle Corp. [NYSE: ORCL] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -0.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $114.53.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7119610 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oracle Corp. stands at 1.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.77%.

The market cap for ORCL stock reached $314.79 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 1.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.69M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 7119610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oracle Corp. [ORCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $140.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Oracle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2024, representing the official price target for Oracle Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corp. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 55.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 25.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

How has ORCL stock performed recently?

Oracle Corp. [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.46. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -11.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.54 for Oracle Corp. [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.12, while it was recorded at 116.94 for the last single week of trading, and 113.72 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corp. [ORCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Oracle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings analysis for Oracle Corp. [ORCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corp. go to 10.71%.

Insider trade positions for Oracle Corp. [ORCL]

The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ORCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.