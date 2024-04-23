Wall Street Analyst Initiated Moolec Science SA [MLEC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Moolec Science SA [NASDAQ: MLEC] gained 76.43% on the last trading session, reaching $2.47 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 70.51K shares, MLEC reached a trading volume of 78333746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Moolec Science SA [MLEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLEC shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Moolec Science SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moolec Science SA is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for MLEC stock

Moolec Science SA [MLEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 114.78. With this latest performance, MLEC shares gained by 92.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.16 for Moolec Science SA [MLEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5600, while it was recorded at 1.5900 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4700 for the last 200 days.

Moolec Science SA [MLEC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Moolec Science SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.37 and a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Moolec Science SA [MLEC]

The top three institutional holders of MLEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MLEC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MLEC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.