Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Williams Cos Inc [WMB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Williams Cos Inc [NYSE: WMB] closed the trading session at $38.66.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.00 percent and weekly performance of 2.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.09M shares, WMB reached to a volume of 5977330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $39.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Williams Cos Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Williams Cos Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on WMB stock. On April 21, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for WMB shares from 40 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams Cos Inc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

Williams Cos Inc [WMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, WMB shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.56 for Williams Cos Inc [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.94, while it was recorded at 38.02 for the last single week of trading, and 35.24 for the last 200 days.

Williams Cos Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.77.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams Cos Inc go to 2.00%.

The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WMB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WMB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.