Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Western Digital Corp. [WDC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Western Digital Corp. [NASDAQ: WDC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.51% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.80%.

Over the last 12 months, WDC stock rose by 101.23%. The one-year Western Digital Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.4. The average equity rating for WDC stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $21.87 billion, with 322.00 million shares outstanding and 321.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.39M shares, WDC stock reached a trading volume of 6832670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Western Digital Corp. [WDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $84.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Western Digital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt dropped their target price from $65 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Western Digital Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on WDC stock. On January 26, 2024, analysts increased their price target for WDC shares from 50 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corp. is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.61.

WDC Stock Performance Analysis:

Western Digital Corp. [WDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.80. With this latest performance, WDC shares gained by 5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.85 for Western Digital Corp. [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.74, while it was recorded at 68.53 for the last single week of trading, and 50.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Western Digital Corp. Fundamentals:

Western Digital Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

Western Digital Corp. [WDC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WDC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WDC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.