Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Vodafone Group plc ADR [VOD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vodafone Group plc ADR [NASDAQ: VOD] closed the trading session at $8.62.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.92 percent and weekly performance of 3.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.74M shares, VOD reached to a volume of 10969423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vodafone Group plc ADR [VOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOD shares is $11.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Vodafone Group plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Vodafone Group plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vodafone Group plc ADR is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for VOD in the course of the last twelve months was 2.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

VOD stock trade performance evaluation

Vodafone Group plc ADR [VOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.98. With this latest performance, VOD shares gained by 0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.79 for Vodafone Group plc ADR [VOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.62, while it was recorded at 8.34 for the last single week of trading, and 9.05 for the last 200 days.

Vodafone Group plc ADR [VOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vodafone Group plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vodafone Group plc ADR [VOD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vodafone Group plc ADR go to 20.90%.

Vodafone Group plc ADR [VOD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VOD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VOD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.