UBS lifts Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cenovus Energy Inc [NYSE: CVE] surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $21.10.

Cenovus Energy Inc stock has also gained 2.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVE stock has inclined by 40.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.38% and gained 26.73% year-on date.

The market cap for CVE stock reached $39.50 billion, with 1.87 billion shares outstanding and 1.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.58M shares, CVE reached a trading volume of 6088949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $24.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc stock. On June 06, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CVE shares from 20 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 16.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

CVE stock trade performance evaluation

Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.68. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 9.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.28 for Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.97, while it was recorded at 20.79 for the last single week of trading, and 18.41 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cenovus Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.56.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cenovus Energy Inc go to 24.00%.

Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CVE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CVE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.