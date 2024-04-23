TD Cowen slashes price target on Visa Inc [V] – find out why.

Visa Inc [NYSE: V] gained 0.95% or 2.55 points to close at $272.33 with a heavy trading volume of 6461176 shares.

The daily chart for V points out that the company has recorded 16.47% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, V reached to a volume of 6461176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Visa Inc [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $305.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Visa Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2024, representing the official price target for Visa Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $243 to $265, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on V stock. On January 18, 2024, analysts increased their price target for V shares from 296 to 306.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc is set at 3.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 28.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

Trading performance analysis for V stock

Visa Inc [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, V shares dropped by -6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.73 for Visa Inc [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 279.39, while it was recorded at 271.50 for the last single week of trading, and 255.95 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc [V]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Visa Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Visa Inc [V]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc go to 13.29%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Visa Inc [V]

The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in V stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in V stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.