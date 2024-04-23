StoneCo Ltd [STNE] Is Currently -0.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

StoneCo Ltd [NASDAQ: STNE] loss -0.20% or -0.03 points to close at $15.27 with a heavy trading volume of 4819202 shares.

The daily chart for STNE points out that the company has recorded 50.89% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, STNE reached to a volume of 4819202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about StoneCo Ltd [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $18.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $12 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2024, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd stock. On August 03, 2023, analysts increased their price target for STNE shares from 14 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 25.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

Trading performance analysis for STNE stock

StoneCo Ltd [STNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.55. With this latest performance, STNE shares dropped by -8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for StoneCo Ltd [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.65, while it was recorded at 15.27 for the last single week of trading, and 14.36 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd [STNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

StoneCo Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

StoneCo Ltd [STNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd go to 76.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at StoneCo Ltd [STNE]

The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in STNE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in STNE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.