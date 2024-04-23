Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV] is 13.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sprott Physical Silver Trust [NYSE: PSLV] price plunged by -5.05 percent to reach at -$0.49.

PSLV Stock Performance Analysis:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.05. With this latest performance, PSLV shares gained by 11.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.47% in the past year of trading.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.86 for Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.37, while it was recorded at 9.50 for the last single week of trading, and 8.04 for the last 200 days.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PSLV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PSLV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PSLV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.