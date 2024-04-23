Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Stock trading around $7.40 per share: What’s Next?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] gained 1.51% or 0.11 points to close at $7.40 with a heavy trading volume of 10063294 shares.

The daily chart for SWN points out that the company has recorded 2.49% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.46M shares, SWN reached to a volume of 10063294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $8.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $9, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 23.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

Trading performance analysis for SWN stock

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.25 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.13, while it was recorded at 7.30 for the last single week of trading, and 6.69 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 21.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SWN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SWN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.