Sea Ltd ADR [SE] gain 46.74% so far this year. What now?

Sea Ltd ADR [NYSE: SE] price surged by 7.94 percent to reach at $4.37.

The one-year SE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.45. The average equity rating for SE stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sea Ltd ADR [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $67.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sea Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $62 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Sea Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $70, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on SE stock. On February 21, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for SE shares from 42 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Ltd ADR is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.04.

SE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sea Ltd ADR [SE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.73. With this latest performance, SE shares gained by 8.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.67 for Sea Ltd ADR [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.81, while it was recorded at 56.56 for the last single week of trading, and 45.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sea Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Sea Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.43 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

Sea Ltd ADR [SE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.