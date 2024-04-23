Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] Stock trading around $17.19 per share: What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets Inc [NASDAQ: HOOD] surged by $0.56 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $17.19.

Robinhood Markets Inc stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HOOD stock has inclined by 56.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 91.64% and gained 34.93% year-on date.

The market cap for HOOD stock reached $15.03 billion, with 745.40 million shares outstanding and 441.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.55M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 7370841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $19.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $22, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on HOOD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.41.

HOOD stock trade performance evaluation

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.27 for Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.83, while it was recorded at 17.06 for the last single week of trading, and 12.19 for the last 200 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HOOD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HOOD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.