Raymond James lifts Permian Resources Corp [PR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Permian Resources Corp [NYSE: PR] gained 0.53% or 0.09 points to close at $17.17 with a heavy trading volume of 6808637 shares.

The daily chart for PR points out that the company has recorded 12.37% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.93M shares, PR reached to a volume of 6808637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Permian Resources Corp [PR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PR shares is $19.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PR stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Permian Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Permian Resources Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on PR stock. On August 16, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PR shares from 13 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Permian Resources Corp is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for PR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for PR stock

Permian Resources Corp [PR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, PR shares dropped by -0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.22 for Permian Resources Corp [PR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.35, while it was recorded at 17.32 for the last single week of trading, and 14.00 for the last 200 days.

Permian Resources Corp [PR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Permian Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 0.52.

Permian Resources Corp [PR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Permian Resources Corp go to 12.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Permian Resources Corp [PR]

The top three institutional holders of PR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.