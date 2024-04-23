PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] is -34.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PENN Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: PENN] jumped around 0.39 points on Monday, while shares priced at $16.93 at the close of the session, up 2.36%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 5787662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $26.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2024, representing the official price target for PENN Entertainment Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $30, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PENN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PENN Entertainment Inc is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 26.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

How has PENN stock performed recently?

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.99. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.05, while it was recorded at 16.48 for the last single week of trading, and 22.23 for the last 200 days.

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PENN Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Earnings analysis for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN Entertainment Inc go to 9.09%.

Insider trade positions for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]

The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PENN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PENN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.