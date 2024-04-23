Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY] moved up 0.56: Why It’s Important

Occidental Petroleum Corp. [NYSE: OXY] price surged by 0.56 percent to reach at $0.37.

The one-year OXY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.15. The average equity rating for OXY stock is currently 2.55, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $72.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on OXY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corp. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

OXY Stock Performance Analysis:

Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.96. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.23 for Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.37, while it was recorded at 66.49 for the last single week of trading, and 61.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Occidental Petroleum Corp. Fundamentals:

Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

OXY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corp. go to 8.60%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in OXY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in OXY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.