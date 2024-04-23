Morgan Stanley [MS] Is Currently 1.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] surged by $1.43 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $92.09.

Morgan Stanley stock has also gained 5.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MS stock has inclined by 7.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.29% and lost -1.24% year-on date.

The market cap for MS stock reached $150.59 billion, with 1.63 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.60M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 7293790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $97.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $94 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.49.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.86. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.46 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.86, while it was recorded at 90.45 for the last single week of trading, and 85.41 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Morgan Stanley’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 8.00%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.