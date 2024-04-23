Market Analysts see Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] gaining to $320. Time to buy?

Spotify Technology S.A. [NYSE: SPOT] price plunged by -1.30 percent to reach at -$3.59.

The one-year SPOT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.32. The average equity rating for SPOT stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPOT shares is $290.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $330 to $390. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Spotify Technology S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $310, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SPOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spotify Technology S.A. is set at 10.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPOT in the course of the last twelve months was 72.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.29.

SPOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.29. With this latest performance, SPOT shares gained by 4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.74 for Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 266.97, while it was recorded at 285.79 for the last single week of trading, and 195.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spotify Technology S.A. Fundamentals:

Spotify Technology S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SPOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SPOT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SPOT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.