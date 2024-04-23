Market Analysts see Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] falling to $1.20. Time to buy?

Qurate Retail Inc [NASDAQ: QRTEA] closed the trading session at $0.97.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.35 percent and weekly performance of -4.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 88.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, QRTEA reached to a volume of 5639299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $1.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11.50 to $6.30. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on QRTEA stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 10 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 0.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.01.

QRTEA stock trade performance evaluation

Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.42. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -19.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.09 for Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1497, while it was recorded at 0.9992 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8679 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Qurate Retail Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.01 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc go to -8.00%.

Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in QRTEA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in QRTEA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.