Market Analysts see Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

Plains GP Holdings LP [NASDAQ: PAGP] closed the trading session at $18.69.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.18 percent and weekly performance of 1.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, PAGP reached to a volume of 4356176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $19.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on PAGP stock. On September 06, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PAGP shares from 14 to 15.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings LP is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

PAGP stock trade performance evaluation

Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, PAGP shares gained by 3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.53 for Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.77, while it was recorded at 18.49 for the last single week of trading, and 16.35 for the last 200 days.

Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Plains GP Holdings LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains GP Holdings LP go to 0.00%.

Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PAGP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PAGP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.