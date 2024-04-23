Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -25.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [NYSE: LAC] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 0.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.75.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7030429 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) stands at 4.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.69%.

The market cap for LAC stock reached $770.26 million, with 161.78 million shares outstanding and 130.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, LAC reached a trading volume of 7030429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) is set at 0.54 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

How has LAC stock performed recently?

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.25. With this latest performance, LAC shares dropped by -25.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.29% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.11 for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.73, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading.

Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.37 and a Current Ratio set at 3.37.

Insider trade positions for Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC]

The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.