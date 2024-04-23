JP Morgan lifts iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

iQIYI Inc ADR [NASDAQ: IQ] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.31.

iQIYI Inc ADR stock has also gained 5.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IQ stock has inclined by 18.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.22% and lost -11.68% year-on date.

The market cap for IQ stock reached $2.26 billion, with 525.01 million shares outstanding and 524.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.09M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 8119855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $5.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2023, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.70 to $8, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc ADR is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

IQ stock trade performance evaluation

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.38. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.38 for iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.95, while it was recorded at 4.17 for the last single week of trading, and 4.57 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

iQIYI Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc ADR go to 4.49%.

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in IQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in IQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.