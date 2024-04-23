Iamgold Corp. [IAG] is 37.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Iamgold Corp. [NYSE: IAG] price plunged by -4.64 percent to reach at -$0.17.

The one-year IAG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.95. The average equity rating for IAG stock is currently 2.58, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on Iamgold Corp. [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $4.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Iamgold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $2 to $3.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Iamgold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iamgold Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

IAG Stock Performance Analysis:

Iamgold Corp. [IAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.24. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 15.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.44 for Iamgold Corp. [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 3.60 for the last single week of trading, and 2.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Iamgold Corp. Fundamentals:

Iamgold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

IAG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iamgold Corp. go to 40.30%.

Iamgold Corp. [IAG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in IAG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in IAG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.