Goldman lifts ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [NYSE: CHPT] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.92%.

Over the last 12 months, CHPT stock dropped by -84.65%. The one-year ChargePoint Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.1. The average equity rating for CHPT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $575.77 million, with 421.12 million shares outstanding and 369.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.74M shares, CHPT stock reached a trading volume of 19495118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $3.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $3.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2024, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.25, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on CHPT stock. On December 07, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CHPT shares from 5 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

CHPT Stock Performance Analysis:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.92. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -28.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.11 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8440, while it was recorded at 1.4000 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7634 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChargePoint Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.65 and a Current Ratio set at 2.25.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CHPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CHPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.