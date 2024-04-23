For GE Aerospace [GE], Analyst sees a rise to $180. What next?

GE Aerospace [NYSE: GE] gained 1.44% on the last trading session, reaching $150.19 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.58M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 7034415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GE Aerospace [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $164.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for GE Aerospace shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2024, representing the official price target for GE Aerospace stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on GE stock. On March 27, 2024, analysts increased their price target for GE shares from 177 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE Aerospace is set at 4.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 45.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for GE stock

GE Aerospace [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.92 for GE Aerospace [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.02, while it was recorded at 152.72 for the last single week of trading, and 104.48 for the last 200 days.

GE Aerospace [GE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

GE Aerospace’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

GE Aerospace [GE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE Aerospace go to 24.93%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at GE Aerospace [GE]

The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.