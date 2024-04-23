EQT Corp [EQT] stock Resumed by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $43

EQT Corp [NYSE: EQT] price surged by 3.60 percent to reach at $1.32.

The one-year EQT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.57. The average equity rating for EQT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EQT Corp [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $42.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for EQT Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $48 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2024, representing the official price target for EQT Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on EQT stock. On April 10, 2024, analysts increased their price target for EQT shares from 27 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corp is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

EQT Stock Performance Analysis:

EQT Corp [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 10.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.99 for EQT Corp [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.94, while it was recorded at 36.62 for the last single week of trading, and 39.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EQT Corp Fundamentals:

EQT Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

EQT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corp go to 15.00%.

EQT Corp [EQT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EQT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EQT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.