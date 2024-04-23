Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] moved down -5.33: Why It’s Important

Coeur Mining Inc [NYSE: CDE] loss -5.33% on the last trading session, reaching $4.26 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.89M shares, CDE reached a trading volume of 7734946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for CDE stock

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.91. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 25.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.56 for Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.47, while it was recorded at 4.40 for the last single week of trading, and 2.88 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Coeur Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]

The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CDE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CDE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.