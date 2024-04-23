CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] Revenue clocked in at $24.69 billion, down -5.58% YTD: What’s Next?

CNH Industrial NV [NYSE: CNHI] slipped around -0.81 points on Monday, while shares priced at $11.50 at the close of the session, down -6.58%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.08M shares, CNHI reached a trading volume of 25566809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

What do top market gurus say about CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $15.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CNH Industrial NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2024, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial NV is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.02.

How has CNHI stock performed recently?

CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.45. With this latest performance, CNHI shares dropped by -10.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.37 for CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.36, while it was recorded at 12.22 for the last single week of trading, and 12.37 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CNH Industrial NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.02.

Earnings analysis for CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial NV go to 7.40%.

Insider trade positions for CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]

The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CNHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CNHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.