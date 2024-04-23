Canoo Inc [GOEV] Revenue clocked in at $0.89 million, down -42.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Canoo Inc [NASDAQ: GOEV] gained 19.30% or 0.55 points to close at $3.40 with a heavy trading volume of 5876578 shares.

The daily chart for GOEV points out that the company has recorded -47.20% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.61M shares, GOEV reached to a volume of 5876578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canoo Inc [GOEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Canoo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Canoo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on GOEV stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GOEV shares from 9 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 246.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for GOEV stock

Canoo Inc [GOEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.10. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -21.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.79 for Canoo Inc [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.75, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading, and 7.19 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc [GOEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Canoo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Canoo Inc [GOEV]

The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GOEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GOEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.