BofA Securities slashes price target on Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] – find out why.

Coinbase Global Inc [NASDAQ: COIN] gained 7.04% on the last trading session, reaching $225.86 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.19M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 8125605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $232.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $146 to $179. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $276, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on COIN stock. On April 03, 2024, analysts increased their price target for COIN shares from 160 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc is set at 17.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 90.42.

Trading performance analysis for COIN stock

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -13.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 208.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 273.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.75 for Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 223.14, while it was recorded at 217.51 for the last single week of trading, and 133.71 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]

The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in COIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in COIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.