B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] – find out why.

Energy Fuels Inc [AMEX: UUUU] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -9.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.30.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9982682 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Energy Fuels Inc stands at 4.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.65%.

The market cap for UUUU stock reached $866.92 million, with 162.66 million shares outstanding and 159.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, UUUU reached a trading volume of 9982682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $10.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

How has UUUU stock performed recently?

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.52. With this latest performance, UUUU shares dropped by -15.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.73 for Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.25, while it was recorded at 5.71 for the last single week of trading, and 7.06 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Energy Fuels Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.71 and a Current Ratio set at 22.46.

Insider trade positions for Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]

