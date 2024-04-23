Antero Resources Corp [AR] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $36

Antero Resources Corp [NYSE: AR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.69% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.72%.

Over the last 12 months, AR stock rose by 33.61%. The one-year Antero Resources Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.97. The average equity rating for AR stock is currently 2.09, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.22 billion, with 303.54 million shares outstanding and 280.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, AR stock reached a trading volume of 5345000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Resources Corp [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $30, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on AR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corp is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

AR Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Resources Corp [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.72. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 13.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.63 for Antero Resources Corp [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.84, while it was recorded at 29.36 for the last single week of trading, and 25.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Resources Corp Fundamentals:

Antero Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

Antero Resources Corp [AR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.