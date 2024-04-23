Alcoa Corp [AA] Stock trading around $36.35 per share: What’s Next?

Alcoa Corp [NYSE: AA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.31% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.60%.

Over the last 12 months, AA stock dropped by -9.64%. The one-year Alcoa Corp stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.36. The average equity rating for AA stock is currently 2.93, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.53 billion, with 178.47 million shares outstanding and 177.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.41M shares, AA stock reached a trading volume of 7656955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alcoa Corp [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $34.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Alcoa Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on AA stock. On October 23, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AA shares from 35 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corp is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.74.

AA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alcoa Corp [AA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 15.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.97 for Alcoa Corp [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.18, while it was recorded at 35.80 for the last single week of trading, and 29.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alcoa Corp Fundamentals:

Alcoa Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 1.61.

AA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcoa Corp go to 44.30%.

Alcoa Corp [AA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.