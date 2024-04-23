AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA] moved up 100.00: Why It’s Important

AGBA Group Holding Limited [NASDAQ: AGBA] price surged by 100.00 percent to reach at $1.25.

Guru’s Opinion on AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGBA Group Holding Limited is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

AGBA Stock Performance Analysis:

AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 499.38. With this latest performance, AGBA shares gained by 641.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 422.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 95.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 93.53 for AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4800, while it was recorded at 1.1100 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5900 for the last 200 days.

AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AGBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AGBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AGBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.