WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] Revenue clocked in at $2.08 million, down -65.44% YTD: What’s Next?

WiSA Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: WISA] price surged by 2.89 percent to reach at $0.17.

The one-year WISA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.98. The average equity rating for WISA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISA shares is $300.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for WiSA Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WiSA Technologies Inc is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13.

WISA Stock Performance Analysis:

WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 165.79. With this latest performance, WISA shares gained by 42.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.57 for WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.29, while it was recorded at 5.81 for the last single week of trading, and 58.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WiSA Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

WiSA Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WISA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WISA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WISA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.