why SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.78

SoFi Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SOFI] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.11 at the close of the session, down -0.28%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 55.12M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 36603528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

What do top market gurus say about SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $8.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $6.50 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2024, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on SOFI stock. On January 31, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for SOFI shares from 7 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for SOFI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.44.

How has SOFI stock performed recently?

SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.04 for SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.73, while it was recorded at 7.14 for the last single week of trading, and 8.16 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]

The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SOFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SOFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.