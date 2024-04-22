why Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.65

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SIRI] jumped around 0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.09 at the close of the session, up 0.98%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.31M shares, SIRI reached a trading volume of 16953722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $4.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 3.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $5 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $5, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Hold rating on SIRI stock. On August 02, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for SIRI shares from 6.25 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

How has SIRI stock performed recently?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.74. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -20.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.23 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.05, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 4.63 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

Earnings analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc go to 7.80%.

Insider trade positions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]

The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SIRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.