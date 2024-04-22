why Meta Platforms Inc [META] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $540.90

Meta Platforms Inc [NASDAQ: META] slipped around -20.73 points on Friday, while shares priced at $481.07 at the close of the session, down -4.13%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.27M shares, META reached a trading volume of 25150796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Platforms Inc [META]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $540.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $525 to $600. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $525 to $585, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on META stock. On April 04, 2024, analysts increased their price target for META shares from 550 to 585.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc is set at 15.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 27.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.67.

How has META stock performed recently?

Meta Platforms Inc [META] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02. With this latest performance, META shares dropped by -4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.42 for Meta Platforms Inc [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 494.13, while it was recorded at 495.41 for the last single week of trading, and 368.65 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc [META]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Meta Platforms Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.67 and a Current Ratio set at 2.67.

Earnings analysis for Meta Platforms Inc [META]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc go to 26.00%.

Insider trade positions for Meta Platforms Inc [META]

The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in META stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in META stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.