Wall Street Analyst Initiated Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NYSE: NCLH] price surged by 0.66 percent to reach at $0.12.

The one-year NCLH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.91. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.59, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $20.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.93. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -9.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.65 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.67, while it was recorded at 17.86 for the last single week of trading, and 17.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.13 and a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

NCLH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd go to 46.05%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NCLH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NCLH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.