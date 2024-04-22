Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] Stock trading around $69.20 per share: What’s Next?

Uber Technologies Inc [NYSE: UBER] price plunged by -2.95 percent to reach at -$2.1.

The one-year UBER stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.58. The average equity rating for UBER stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $88.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $71 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Hold rating on UBER stock. On January 22, 2024, analysts increased their price target for UBER shares from 63 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 42.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

UBER Stock Performance Analysis:

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.08. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -12.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.63 for Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.63, while it was recorded at 71.99 for the last single week of trading, and 57.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uber Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Uber Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

UBER Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc go to 47.00%.

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in UBER stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in UBER stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.