U.S. Bancorp. [USB] Revenue clocked in at $41.22 billion, down -6.54% YTD: What’s Next?

U.S. Bancorp. [NYSE: USB] price surged by 2.56 percent to reach at $1.01.

The one-year USB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.19. The average equity rating for USB stock is currently 2.15, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Bancorp. [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $47.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $47 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2024, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $49, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.25.

USB Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Bancorp. [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -6.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.77 for U.S. Bancorp. [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.20, while it was recorded at 40.37 for the last single week of trading, and 38.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into U.S. Bancorp. Fundamentals:

U.S. Bancorp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

USB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp. go to 6.00%.

U.S. Bancorp. [USB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in USB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in USB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.