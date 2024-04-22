Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] stock Upgrade by Stephens analyst, price target now $43

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] surged by $1.09 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $36.80.

Truist Financial Corporation stock has also gained 0.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TFC stock has declined by -1.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.04% and lost -0.33% year-on date.

The market cap for TFC stock reached $49.11 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.69M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 10356295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $41.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. On September 21, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TFC shares from 37 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.26.

TFC stock trade performance evaluation

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.59 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.57, while it was recorded at 36.10 for the last single week of trading, and 33.22 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Truist Financial Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.37.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to -1.20%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.