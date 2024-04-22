Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] Stock trading around $159.68 per share: What’s Next?

Texas Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ: TXN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.44% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.00%.

Over the last 12 months, TXN stock dropped by -9.83%. The one-year Texas Instruments Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.04. The average equity rating for TXN stock is currently 2.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $145.32 billion, with 909.00 million shares outstanding and 908.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, TXN stock reached a trading volume of 10491513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $169.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $145 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2024, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Neutral rating on TXN stock. On January 19, 2024, analysts increased their price target for TXN shares from 170 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Inc. is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 107.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.35.

TXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.00. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -6.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.08 for Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.86, while it was recorded at 164.60 for the last single week of trading, and 164.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Texas Instruments Inc. Fundamentals:

Texas Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.35 and a Current Ratio set at 4.55.

TXN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Instruments Inc. posted 1.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Inc. go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TXN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TXN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.