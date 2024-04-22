Tellurian Inc [TELL] Revenue clocked in at $166.13 million, down -34.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Tellurian Inc [AMEX: TELL] price surged by 28.11 percent to reach at $0.11.

The one-year TELL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.64. The average equity rating for TELL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tellurian Inc [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $2.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $6.50 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $4.50, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on TELL stock. On April 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TELL shares from 5.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

TELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Tellurian Inc [TELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, TELL shares dropped by -20.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.91 for Tellurian Inc [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6777, while it was recorded at 0.4316 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8837 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tellurian Inc Fundamentals:

Tellurian Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Tellurian Inc [TELL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.