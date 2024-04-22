Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM] Stock trading around $127.70 per share: What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [NYSE: TSM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.46% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.40%.

Over the last 12 months, TSM stock rose by 46.39%. The one-year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.83. The average equity rating for TSM stock is currently 1.34, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $662.38 billion, with 5.19 billion shares outstanding and 5.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.16M shares, TSM stock reached a trading volume of 28215949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $151.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.34. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $133 to $168, while Needham kept a Buy rating on TSM stock. On January 19, 2024, analysts increased their price target for TSM shares from 115 to 133.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is set at 4.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSM in the course of the last twelve months was 37.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.13.

TSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.40. With this latest performance, TSM shares dropped by -6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.92 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.57, while it was recorded at 135.79 for the last single week of trading, and 107.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR Fundamentals:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.13 and a Current Ratio set at 2.39.

TSM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR go to 21.50%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.