Shopify Inc [SHOP] Stock trading around $69.67 per share: What’s Next?

Shopify Inc [NYSE: SHOP] price surged by 0.23 percent to reach at $0.16.

The one-year SHOP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.6. The average equity rating for SHOP stock is currently 2.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Shopify Inc [SHOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOP shares is $83.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Shopify Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Shopify Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shopify Inc is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHOP in the course of the last twelve months was 100.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.94.

SHOP Stock Performance Analysis:

Shopify Inc [SHOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, SHOP shares dropped by -14.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.89 for Shopify Inc [SHOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.75, while it was recorded at 69.17 for the last single week of trading, and 68.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shopify Inc Fundamentals:

Shopify Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.94 and a Current Ratio set at 6.94.

SHOP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shopify Inc go to 59.89%.

Shopify Inc [SHOP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SHOP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SHOP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SHOP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.