Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR] stock Upgrade by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $18

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [NYSE: PBR] price surged by 5.71 percent to reach at $0.89.

The one-year PBR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.65. The average equity rating for PBR stock is currently 2.07, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $18.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $20 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on PBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

PBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.77. With this latest performance, PBR shares gained by 10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.21 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.00, while it was recorded at 15.84 for the last single week of trading, and 15.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR Fundamentals:

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

PBR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR go to -8.80%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PBR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PBR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.